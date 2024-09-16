Look at your dark history before criticizing Iran’s rights records: Spox

In a post on his X account on Monday, Kanaani said those countries should have a look at their own history which is full of rights violation cases before commenting about Iran’s human rights records.

He described the US and allies as “professional violators of human rights” and “aggressors and imposers of bloody wars on other countries and nations”.

The official said those countries’ way of supporting the Israeli regime in its ongoing genocidal war on Gaza is another testament to their dark human rights record.

“The word “shame” is so much strange for the officials of some countries,” he said in the post.

2050**4261