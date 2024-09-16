Sep 16, 2024, 9:24 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85598706
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Look at your dark history before criticizing Iran’s rights records: Spox

Sep 16, 2024, 9:24 PM
News ID: 85598706
Look at your dark history before criticizing Iran’s rights records: Spox

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has reacted to statements issued by the United States and certain Western countries criticizing Iran’s human rights records on the second anniversary of riots in the country that was caused by the death in custody of a young woman.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Kanaani said those countries should have a look at their own history which is full of rights violation cases before commenting about Iran’s human rights records. 

He described the US and allies as “professional violators of human rights” and “aggressors and imposers of bloody wars on other countries and nations”. 

The official said those countries’ way of supporting the Israeli regime in its ongoing genocidal war on Gaza is another testament to their dark human rights record. 

“The word “shame” is so much strange for the officials of some countries,” he said in the post.

2050**4261

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .