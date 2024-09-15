Sep 15, 2024, 7:07 PM
News ID: 85597514
T T
2 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Chamran-1 satellite great leap in orbital technology: Lead engineer

Sep 15, 2024, 7:07 PM
News ID: 85597514
Chamran-1 satellite great leap in orbital technology: Lead engineer

Tehran, IRNA--The primary mission of the Chamran-1 satellite is to demonstrate technology in the areas of orbital adjustment, transfer, and maneuvering, says the head of its construction team.

The Chamran-1 research satellite was successfully launched into a 550-kilometer orbit on Saturday, with signals from the satellite being received moments after takeoff.

Moharram Ghiasvand, the head of the Chamran-1 satellite construction team, elaborated on the mission's objectives, stating, “The primary mission of the Chamran-1 satellite is to display technology in the areas of orbital adjustment, transfer, and maneuvering.”

He emphasized the importance of propulsion systems in such satellites, noting that Chamran-1 uses a domestically developed space thruster, which is a significant step forward for future satellite projects.

Ghiasvand explained that the micro-satellite, equipped with a space thruster and a flight dynamics subsystem, represents a pivotal initial step in executing orbital maneuvers.

He added that the secondary mission of the satellite involves evaluating the performance and precision of the flight dynamics subsystem and the space thruster to facilitate complex orbital maneuvers.

4353**2050

2 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .