Chamran-1 satellite great leap in orbital technology: Lead engineer

The Chamran-1 research satellite was successfully launched into a 550-kilometer orbit on Saturday, with signals from the satellite being received moments after takeoff.

Moharram Ghiasvand, the head of the Chamran-1 satellite construction team, elaborated on the mission's objectives, stating, “The primary mission of the Chamran-1 satellite is to display technology in the areas of orbital adjustment, transfer, and maneuvering.”

He emphasized the importance of propulsion systems in such satellites, noting that Chamran-1 uses a domestically developed space thruster, which is a significant step forward for future satellite projects.

Ghiasvand explained that the micro-satellite, equipped with a space thruster and a flight dynamics subsystem, represents a pivotal initial step in executing orbital maneuvers.

He added that the secondary mission of the satellite involves evaluating the performance and precision of the flight dynamics subsystem and the space thruster to facilitate complex orbital maneuvers.

