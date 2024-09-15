‘Show respect to Iran, don’t use language of sanctions’

According to IRNA's Sunday morning report, the Iranian Embassy in London posted a message on its X social network highlighting yet another feat by the country’s engineers in space technology.

“Iran has successfully launched its domestically-developed Chamran 1research satellite into orbit, marking a significant milestone in the country’s space program”, the embassy said in its post.

It also pointed to the time when Iran lacked defense technology and was looking for help from outsiders. “The era when Iran struggled to purchase missiles from others to defend itself during an imposed war has passed”.

The statement further said: “Today, despite ongoing sanctions, Iran is producing advanced rockets and launching satellites into space. It’s time to address Iran with respect, not through the language of sanctions”.

Chamran 1 aboard the Qaem-100 satellite carrier, a solid-fueled space launch vehicle was blasted off in Saturday morning and was placed in a 550 km orbit and was able to send signals.

This satellite was designed and built by Iranian engineers at the space division of Iran Electronics Industries (Sairan), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Defense, with contributions from experts at the Aerospace Research Institute (ARI) and private knowledge-based companies.

4399