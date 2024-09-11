Sep 11, 2024, 6:40 PM
Enemies to taste revenge of their wickedness soon: IRGC commander

Tehran, IRNA - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that the enemies will soon taste the revenge of their wickedness.

Hossein Salami made the remarks speaking at a ceremony in West Azarbaijan Province in western Iran on Wednesday, in a reference to the Zionist aggressions in Gaza.  

The resistance of the Gazan people may seem tough and sad, but it is the secret to the survival of Palestine, he said, noting that this resistance has not been expanded to the whole world.

He also renewed Iran’s pledge to revenge on the enemies, and said that the country will chase and punish the enemies as it has done in the past 45 years since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

"We don't give in, nor will we compromise, we don't make concessions; Neither we back down nor will we slack off; We just move on," he added.

