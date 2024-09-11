Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 10

** IRAN DAILY

- Setting sights on $50b trade target with Iraq

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s choice of Iraq as his first foreign visit destination is defensible from political, cultural, and economic perspectives. However, among the various fields for potential bilateral cooperation, I want to zero in on economic collaboration as the real standout in this piece. Although security strategies still hold sway along the Iran-Iraq border, the frontier is still Iran’s most lucrative border, thanks to the political and cultural affinities between the two neighbors.

- Iran’s top security official in Russia for BRICS meeting

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian arrived in Russia to take part in a meeting of security officials of the BRICS group of countries. Ahmadian arrived in the port city of St. Petersburg on Tuesday for the summit that will be held on September 10-12, Press TV reported. In addition to the BRICS security summit, Ahmadian will attend another meeting in St. Petersburg with high-ranking representatives in charge of security issues from BRICS+ countries, including Indonesia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Thailand, Belarus, Vietnam, Venezuela, Uzbekistan, Nicaragua, Cuba, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mauritania and Laos in attendance.

- Iran’s petchem industry to be self-sufficient soon: NPC chief

The managing director of the Iranian National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said that 87% of equipment used in Iranian petrochemical industry is produced by domestic companies

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Morteza Shahmirzaei added that by implementing NPC plans, the country will gain self-sufficiency in production of petrochemical goods and facilities in the near future, Shana reported.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Behind The Bibi Files

Ulterior motives lurking behind the screening of a documentary that unveils leaked footage of the Israeli police questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have come to the fore. The documentary called The Bibi Files was premiered as a work-in-progress at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival this week. The film, directed by Alexis Bloom and produced by Alex Gibney, features never-before-seen footage of the police interrogations of Netanyahu, his family and his inner circle on corruption allegations. The graft charges were recorded between 2016 and 2018, and have never been released in Israel due to privacy laws.

- Gharibabadi will be appointed to lead nuclear talks, report says

Kazem Gharibabadi, the current secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, is set to be appointed to spearhead potential nuclear negotiations with the P4 + 1 group of countries, according to reports from Agah Newspaper. Agah says Gharibabadi will oversee a dedicated table for nuclear negotiations and sanctions relief at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He will also be designated as the Deputy for Legal and International Affairs in the coming days.

- Iran can be West Asia’s energy transit gateway: oil minister

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has said the country can be a suitable gateway and crossroad for energy trade and transit in the region, given its geopolitical position. Paknejad made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Mohamed Hamel, who is in Tehran to discuss and coordinate holding the 26th Ministerial Meeting of the forum in late October.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Entire families martyred in Al-Mawasi massacre

Israeli airstrikes on a so-called “humanitarian zone” in southern Gaza’s Al-Mawasi martyred at least 40 people on Tuesday, local health authorities said. The strikes targeted at least 20 tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the coastal area near the city of Khan Younis.

- Hezbollah pounds Israeli military bases in north

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah on Tuesday launched a series of missile attacks targeting settlements and military bases belonging to the Zionist regime in northern occupied territories. Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network said dozens of rockets were fired from the Lebanese territory at Israeli positions in northern occupied Palestine.

- Mashhad to host major Qur’anic event in unity week

A major Qur’anic event, with the participation of Mahfel TV show hosts, is set to mark the start of the Islamic Unity Week at the Imam Reza (AS) Holy Shrine in Mashhad. The Great Prophet Courtyard of the shrine will host the event on Thursday, with tens of thousands of pilgrims expected to embrace the program.

