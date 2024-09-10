Sep 10, 2024, 1:39 PM
News ID: 85592500
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Hamas accepts no deal with presence of Zionists in Philadelphi corridor: Official

Sep 10, 2024, 1:39 PM
News ID: 85592500
Hamas accepts no deal with presence of Zionists in Philadelphi corridor: Official

Tehran, IRNA – One of the leaders of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has rejected the continuation of the presence of the Zionists at the Philadelphi corridor.

“We will not accept any agreement that requires the presence of even one Israeli soldier at the Philadelphi corridor,” Abdul Rahman Shadid told Al Jazeera.

“The mediators told us that what was agreed on July 2 was for implementation and not for renegotiation,” he said regarding the process of ceasefire negotiations in Egypt.

He also pointed out that whenever the US administration cannot commit Netanyahu to what was agreed upon, it presents new proposals.

Hamas did not add any new requests after agreeing to Biden’s proposal on July 2, he added.

Twelve months after the deadly war in Gaza, the Zionist regime and the Hamas resistance movement, with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt and with the presence of the United States, started indirect negotiations to reach an agreement a few months ago.

9376**4354

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .