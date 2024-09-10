Hamas accepts no deal with presence of Zionists in Philadelphi corridor: Official

“We will not accept any agreement that requires the presence of even one Israeli soldier at the Philadelphi corridor,” Abdul Rahman Shadid told Al Jazeera.

“The mediators told us that what was agreed on July 2 was for implementation and not for renegotiation,” he said regarding the process of ceasefire negotiations in Egypt.

He also pointed out that whenever the US administration cannot commit Netanyahu to what was agreed upon, it presents new proposals.

Hamas did not add any new requests after agreeing to Biden’s proposal on July 2, he added.

Twelve months after the deadly war in Gaza, the Zionist regime and the Hamas resistance movement, with the mediation of Qatar and Egypt and with the presence of the United States, started indirect negotiations to reach an agreement a few months ago.

