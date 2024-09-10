Zionists' attack on Palestinian refugee camp kills 40, injures 60

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, at least 20 refugee tents in Al-Mawasi area were targeted by the Zionists.

The Gaza relief and rescue department announced that 65 Palestinian refugees were among the martyrs and the wounded.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal said that several families completely disappeared under the sand in al-Mawasi massacre.

Some14 martyrs were transferred from Mawassi to hospitals and the operation of removing the bodies is still underway, and due to the severity of the attacks, there is still a possibility of an increase in the number of martyrs and injured.

These attacks have created 9-meter holes in Al-Mawasi area.

