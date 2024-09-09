Americans protest Israeli killing of US-Turkish activist

Protesters chanted slogans against the Zionist regime and held banners reading "Justice for Ayşenur ", " Ayşenur was martyred for Palestine", " Today we are all Ayşenur" and "Resistance is not terrorism! Free Palestine!”

Ayşenur is our motivation and inspiration to attend this community and follow her legacy in supporting the freedom of Palestine, said Akram Bayoumi, one of the leaders of the Muslim Association of Puget Sound

Referring to the conversations that Ayşenur had with her friends a few hours before her martyrdom, he added that one of the last words of her was that we should be present and take more measures to defend Palestine.

26-year-old Ayşenur was shot in the head and killed during a protest against Israeli settlements in the West Bank town of Beita on Friday. She had arrived there to volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement, aiming to support and protect Palestinian farmers.

