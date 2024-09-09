Several killed in Israeli airstrikes on Syria

According to IRNA citing Syrian official news agency SANA, the Israeli enemy launched an attack from the northwest of Lebanon and targeted military positions in city of Hama midnight Sunday.

Syrian officials say several of those injured are in critical condition.

The London-based so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has put the number of dead at seven.

On the other hand, the Al-Mayadeen network reported that the Israeli missiles targeted a scientific research center and defense laboratory facilities at the outskirts of Masyaf city.

The Syrian ministry of defense says the country’s air-defense system managed to intercept and shoot down some of the incoming missiles.

Israel routinely carries out air strikes on Syria. Damascus has time and again lodged complaints with the UN, arguing that the Israeli strikes violate the country's sovereignty.

