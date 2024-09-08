Pakistan eyes enhancing bilateral trade with Iran within framework of SCO

On the eve of the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's trade and economic affairs ministers, set to be hosted by Pakistan, Kamal Khan delivered remarks in an exclusive interview with the official Iranian news agency, IRNA, on Sunday.

Pakistan's Minister of Commerce announced the country's plan to send a trade delegation to Iran soon, emphasizing Pakistan's determination to pursue non-sanctioned routes in trade relations with Iran and regional partners under the umbrella of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Highlighting the upcoming SCO meeting in Pakistan as highly significant, with the participation of key delegations from member countries, he pointed out that the strong presence of delegations from countries like China, Russia, and Iran provides an ideal opportunity to explore new opportunities for regional cooperation and to exchange effective methods in trade and economic fields.

He underscored, "Pakistan is looking forward to effective and close cooperation with the new government in Iran. We are determined to further strengthen business cooperation both at the bilateral and regional levels. In this regard, under the umbrella of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, we are trying to find different solutions, especially for non-sanctioned routes."

Pakistan's Minister of Commerce underlined, "The visit of the Pakistani delegation to Iran is still on the agenda. Trade committees are active at high levels between the two provinces. We are sure that there will be important consultations with Iranian officials on the sidelines of the meeting of trade ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Islamabad on bilateral trade and economic relations, including the exploitation of border markets."

