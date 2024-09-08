Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on September 8

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran, Qatar sign MoU on developing Bandar-e Dayyer

Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran and Mwani Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop the southern Iranian port of Bandar-e Dayyer.

The MoU was signed by Head of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran for International Agreements Office Teymour Bashir Gonbadi and Head of Mwani Qatar for commercial affairs Jabor Al-Sulaiti through video conference.

-- Iran’s non-oil exports to Iraq up 21% in five months

An official at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that the country’s export of non-oil goods to neighboring Iraq in five months has registered a 21-percent growth.

The director general of the West Asia Office of the TPOI said more than $4.5 billion of products were exported from Iran to Iraq between March 21 and August 22, 2024, showing a 21 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

-- Tehran to host IranPlast 2024

Iran’s 18th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment (IranPlast 2024) will start today in Tehran with the participation of 288 foreign firms as well as 525 domestic companies.

Announcing the above, Farid Dousti, the exhibition’s organizer said on Saturday that representatives from Russia, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Belarus, Syria, Iraq, and Oman will attend the event.

-- Switzerland’s IFIA Awards Iranian Inventors

A group of Iranian inventors named ‘Vitamotion’ have won the gold medal of the 4th International Competition for Inventors and Innovators in Geneva, Switzerland. The Iranian group’s invention which is a portable and smart physiotherapy device based on EMG signal analysis won the gold medal of the competition.

Over 600 inventions from 40 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, Britain, Russia, Poland and China, participated in this competition which was held in Geneva, Switzerland, on August 16-18, 2024.

-- Iranian Students Shine at Informatics Olympiad

Iranian students have finished ninth in the 36th edition of the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) in Egypt after winning a gold, two silver and one bronze medals. Amir Ali Asgari won the gold medal while Amir Hussein Farkhondehfar and Amir Reza Dorosti won silver medals. Parsa Farajpour walked away with a bronze medal.

The Iranian team’s participation at the Egypt-hosted Computer Olympiad was virtual and online due to a delay in the issuance of visas for the students.

-- Mazandaran Exports 15,000 Tonnes of Agricultural Products

The Customs Office of Mazandaran province reported that 15,000 tonnes of agricultural products were exported from this northern province in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

The report added that $6 million worth of agricultural products was exported from Mazandaran province between March 21 to August 22, 2024, showing a 100 percent growth in weight and value, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

-- Iranian students win colorful medals at IOI 2024

Iran has grabbed a gold medal, two silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 36th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), ranking 9th among 96 countries.

Hosted by Alexandria, Egypt, the event started on September 1 and will conclude today (tomorrow), IRNA reported. Each participating country selected a team of up to four contestants to represent their nation.

-- World Heritage glow draws double visitors to Hegmataneh

The recent World Heritage registration of the Hegmataneh has sparked a tourism boom, with visitor numbers to the ancient site’s Museum doubling in the very last month of the summer compared to previous year.

“The number of visits to Hegmataneh doubled after its inclusion on the World Heritage list,” said province’s museum affairs director speaking to reporters on Saturday. “While the Avicenna Mausoleum-Museum retained its status as the most visited site in the province.”

-- Flydubai lands on Kish Island to open new tourism horizons

Flydubai has launched its flight to Kish, marking a significant step in the island’s goal to expand its international connections and boost tourism.

“The first Flydubai flight to Kish Island has successfully taken place,” said a local official on the sidelines of the launch event on Saturday, adding that more international airlines are expected to start operating flights to the island in the course of the coming months.

