Yemen's Ansarullah agrees to allow rescue ships in Red Sea: Iran

According to IRNA, the Iranian mission to the world body in New York issued a statement on Wednesday local time in response to a claim by the Pentagon spokesperson that Ansarullah has threatened to target rescue ships sent to the Red Sea.

In execution of its policy to support Palestine and hinder the transfer of fuel to the Zionists, Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement has already announced that it will—as long as the war on Gaza persists—continue to target oil tankers bound for the Israeli regime in the Red Sea.

Following the outbreak of a fire on the targeted oil tanker, which was carrying oil for the regime, and the subsequent environmental hazards, several countries had reached out to ask Ansarullah, requesting a temporary truce for the entry of tugboats and rescue ships into the incident area.

In consideration of humanitarian and environmental concerns, Ansarullah has consented to this request.

The failure to provide aid and prevent an oil spill in the Red Sea stems from the negligence of certain countries, rather than concerns over the possibility of being targeted, Iran’s Mission said on Wednesday.

Fires broke out on a Greek-flagged oil tanker, with the vessel appearing to be adrift in the Red Sea that was first reported by the British Maritime Trade Operations in a note to mariners on Friday night.

The EU's Aspides naval mission later warned that the tanker “Sounion has 150,000 tons of crude oil aboard and is a navigational and environmental hazard”.

The Yemeni army recently published the images of the attack on the vessel, which it said, was targeted in the Red Sea due to ignoring the embargo placed on ships heading to Israeli ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.

