Iran welcomes expansion of ties with Kuwait at all levels: FM

The Kuwaiti foreign minister congratulated Araghchi on his appointment and wished him success in his new responsibility.

In this conversation, Kuwaiti foreign minister pointed out the will of his country to continue the process of development and expansion of relations between Tehran and Kuwait, and emphasized the importance of continuing political dialogues between the two countries.

Araghchi while thanking his Kuwaiti counterpart for his congratulations, emphasized that Tehran welcomes the expansion of relations between the two countries in all dimensions.

Referring to the complexity of developments in the West Asian region, he described the continuation of political consultations between the two countries as necessary and constructive.

