Iran will not fall into enemy’s trap of media provocations, games: Top military Cmdr.

In remarks on Monday, Major General Bagheri said that Martyr Raisi had formed a government that was working round the clock for the country and the people, expressing hope that the national consensus government in the country to be able to continue this way.

Referring to the beginning of the 14th government amidst the complex circumstances following President Raisi's martyrdom, along with ongoing threats, plots, and sanctions from adversaries, he highlighted that such conditions in any society could create a significant crisis, but the Islamic Republic of Iran, thanks to the presence of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and widespread public support, successfully conducted elections and formed a new government.

Pointing to the regional situation following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, Major General Bagheri noted that the past 11 months have seen numerous significant events, such as Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Operation True Promise, the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, and Hezbollah's retaliatory actions as an initial response to the assassination of Fouad Shukr in West Asia.

He described the Israeli regime’s cowardly assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran as an unforgettable issue, noting that revenge for the blood of martyr Haniyeh at the hands of the Resistance Axis and the Islamic Republic of Iran is definite.

Referring to Hezbollah’s massive strikes against the Israeli regime’s military targets, Major General Bagheri underscored, “The Islamic Republic of Iran decides for itself about the revenge, while the resistance axis will act separately and independently in this regard, as we saw yesterday.”

