Hezbollah missile attacks shatter Tel Aviv deterrence façade

Tehran, IRNA – The first phase of Hezbollah’s retaliation for Israel’s assassination of senior commander of the Lebanese resistance movement Fuad Shukr has shattered the façade of the Zionist regime's deterrence.

Hezbollah’s retaliatory measures targeted the Israeli regime’s military bases deep within occupied Palestine. Despite media and political censorship, the impacts of the attacks were revealed, IRNA reported from a Lebanese media source on Monday.

Hezbollah’s reaction came after Israel increased its brutal measures last month, according to the media.

Hezbollah just focused on military targets, it added.

Hezbollah’s response to Israel’s brutality is separate from Iran’s possible retaliatory measure for the regime’s July 31 assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, in Tehran.

Early on Sunday (August 25), Hezbollah launched attacks through 340 missiles and tens of drones against 11 military bases in occupied Palestine.

Following Hezbollah’s knockout attacks, flights were called off in the occupied lands, ports were shut, tight restrictions were imposed, and an emergency situation was declared in the occupied territories for 48 hours.

