Stopping war our priority; enemy not after ceasefire: Hamas

The enemy has set new conditions for the agreement and is backing away from what they had previously agreed to, Osama Hamdan said in an interview with Al-Aqsa TV, according to IRNA's Sunday night report.

Stating that the Hamas delegation has informed the mediators of its stance, Hamas said, adding that the US government is merely giving false hope by talking about an imminent agreement for election purposes.

This Hamas official rejected new conditions, saying the enemy is talking about the reoccupation of the Philadelphia axis and controlling the Rafah crossing but there is no word about withdrawing from what we had agreed to on July 2.

Hamdan stated that the resistance wouldn't have been launched if it wasn't for the Palestinian nation. “Sacrifices oblige us to achieve our goals and with the martyrdom of every Palestinian, this movement will grow further”.

The Hamas leader further said that the resistance continues to bravely confront with the enemy despite its widespread atrocities and crimes and the pain that has been inflicted on Palestinians.

We have held several meetings with other Palestinian resistance movements to reach a national consensus and agree on the formation of the Palestinian state, Hamdan added.

4399

