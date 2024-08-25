Hezbollah attacks vital positions in Tel Aviv as part of retaliation for Fuad Shukr’s assassination

An informed source in Hezbollah told Al Araby on Sunday that Israeli regime was unable to take pre-emptive action against the attack of the resistance movement.

We conducted attacks against two important positions in the north of Tel Aviv, he said, adding that further news on the positions will be announced.

Hezbollah rejected the Israeli baseless claims that they had intercepted the attacks.

Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander, was killed in what Israel had called a targeted strike on southern suburb of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on July 30.

A day after, Israel also assassinated the political leader of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement Ismail Haniyeh at a guest house in the Iranian capital Tehran hours after he attended the inaugural of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

