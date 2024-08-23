EU must correct wrong policies to develop ties with Iran: Araqchi

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the development of relations with the European Union in an atmosphere based on mutual respect, which requires dialogue to solve the problems between them and correct the wrong policies of the European countries,” Araqchi said in a Thursday phone call with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

During the conversation, Borrell congratulated Araqchi on his appointment as Iran’s new foreign minister.

Referring to the existing regional and global problems, he expressed hope that the political dialogues and consultations between Iran and the European Union will continue and expand under the new administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The two sides also exchanged views on some of the topics of interest, including negotiations on the lifting of sanctions and the latest developments related to the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

