Zionist regime martyred 3 more Palestinians in West Bank

Explosions rocked Tulkarm as occupation troops entered the refugee camp, prompting clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters, Palestinian media reported.

Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that three Palestinians were killed by an Israeli strike on a house in the city’s refugee camp.

An Israeli D9 bulldozer was set ablaze by an improvised explosive device (IED), and ambulances were dispatched to evacuate injured troops, according to Lebanon’s Al-Manar news network.

Hamas’s armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, said fighters from its Tulkarm Battalion clashed with Israeli soldiers in the camp and detonated explosive devices targeting military vehicles.

“Our fighters continue to clash with the occupation forces and we have achieved direct hits among them,” the Al-Qassam Brigades said.

Palestinian resistance groups have been fighting Israeli soldiers in different parts of Gaza to defend the civilian population against the regime’s intense attacks that have left more than 40,173 people dead since early October 2023.

3266**9417