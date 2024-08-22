Ammar Hakim felicitates Iranian President on forming government

Hakim extended his congratulations to Pezeshkian for gaining the confidence of the Iranian Parliament for all cabinet members in a message released by his office on Thursday,

He described the approach of the Iranian government as a correct understanding of the current stage and efforts to prevent tension in the region.

Additionally, he stated that Pezeshkian’s cabinet represents national unity and provides an advanced response to the conditions of this stage, a deep understanding of its dangers, and the combination of reality and political wisdom in interaction with the needs of this stage. He also highlighted that the top priority for this cabinet is to prevent increasing tension in the region.

Hakim expressed hopes for the success of the new Iranian government in fulfilling its responsibilities, stressing further cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

He expressed hope that the two countries would progress together, focusing on shared priorities, especially economic ones, believing that cultural, historical, and geographical connections are the key foundations for building a better future for the two nations.

Lawmakers in the parliament convened on Wednesday to give the vote of confidence to President Masoud Pezeshkian's proposed ministers, and all the cabinet ministers won the Iranian parliament’s vote of confidence.

