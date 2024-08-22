US complicit in Israeli crimes in Gaza: American doctor

According to IRNA's Thursday morning report citing some foreign media, Dr. Tammy Abughanim leveled the accusation while speaking on the sidelines of the National Convention of the Democratic Party in Chicago.

“Israel's over 10-month war has been to make life literally impossible for a civilian in Gaza right now," he said while sharing her conversations she had with Gazans during her recent trip there.

She called on the US government to impose the arms embargo on the Zionist regime” for the good of the Palestinians, for the good of Americans, for the good of Israelis, for the good of international law and all humanity”.

"When we press for an arms embargo as physicians, what we are saying is we cannot do our jobs as bombs are falling. We cannot do our jobs as Israeli snipers target children and civilians. Israel has made our jobs impossible with the direct support of the United States," the Chicago-area emergency medicine specialist added.

Her emotional speech was repeatedly echoed by a fellow physician Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, who described the of horrors in Gaza as unimaginable.

"I was in Gaza from March 25 to April 8 and saw firsthand genocidal violence. I saw children's heads smashed to pieces by the bullets that we paid for -- not once, not twice, but quite literally, every single day. I saw the outrageous and systematic destruction of the entire city of Khan Younis. If there was a single room in that city with four walls left, I can't tell you where it is, " Sidhwa said.

International rights groups as well as aid agencies working on the ground in Gaza has repeatedly accused the United States of being an accomplice to the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza with Washington’s flow of financial and military aid to the Zionist regime.

