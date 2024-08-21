Kanaani: Nuclear weapons never had a place in Iran's defense, security doctrine

Kanaani made the remarks in response to the Sputnik news agency's question about Mike Turner, the chairman of the US House of Representatives' intelligence committee, regarding Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons by the end of this year.

"The strategy and doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the peaceful use of nuclear energy. It is in accordance with the needs and development plans and based on the international rights and duties of the country under the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Comprehensive Safeguard Agreement," he added.

He continued tha nuclear weapons have never had a place in Iran's defense and security doctrine.

"Such baseless and fundamental claims, which have always been raised by thr US officials with different literature for several decades, are aimed at securing Iran's peaceful nuclear program and in line with the Iranophobic policies of the Zionists," he added.

Kanaani further said that the history of this approach also goes back to the statements and claims of Israeli prime minister Bejamin Netanyahu in the past years.

"American officials have been falsely announcing new deadlines for the construction of nuclear weapons by Iran in the framework of the Iranophobia policy for years, and they have always been proven to be false. The Islamic Republic of Iran does not attach any value to such statements and claims. It should be noted that these statements and similar positions mainly take place in the US election environment, which can also have electoral goals and two-party contests," he added.

He also answered the question, "What are the benefits of repeating such slanders against Iran by members of the American House of Representatives at this critical stage?".

"The claim that Iran is a country on the verge of producing nuclear weapons has always been repeated by the Israeli regime and its supporters in Washington, but the falsehood of these positions has been proven time and time again. Repeating these bogus claims has no effect on America, because it will not create any disruption in the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue and develop its peaceful nuclear program," he added.

Kanani stated that it should not be forgotten that the current situation surrounding Iran's nuclear program is the result of the unilateral and illegal withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the violation of all the provisions of Security Council Resolution 2231, and the place of the guilty and the victim cannot be changed by making such claims.

2050