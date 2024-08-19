Zionist regime's warplanes pound southern Lebanon again

Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV reported that the Zionist regime's fighter jets hit the Qsarnaba plain and Nabi Shith town in Bekaa Valley thrice on Monday night.

The area between the towns of Bayut al-Siyad and al-Mansouri were also targeted, according to the same report.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health has announced the attacks left at least 8 people injured in the Bekaa region.

This the second night consecutive night of the aerial bombardment on civilian areas of southern Lebanon.

The attacks followed yet another retaliatory strike by the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement on an Israeli military target earlier on Monday.

In a statement, Hezbollah announced that it had hit Israel’s Beyaz Belida base in the occupied territory in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and in retaliation for the regime’s attacks on Lebanese towns.

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation by the Palestinian resistance groups, Hezbollah and the Zionist regime are engaged in exchange of fire almost on a daily basis.

Hezbollah has largely targeted military bases and equipment such as tanks, personnel carriers and armored vehicles as well as espionage installation of the Zionists. A large number of Zionist soldiers have also been killed or injured in such operations over the past 10 months.

