Zionist guard wounded in attack in occupied West Bank

Israeli media reported on Sunday that a security guard in Kedumim was attacked by a cold weapon and was wounded in the head.

The attacker took the guard’s weapon before fleeing the scene, reports said.

The Israeli military said that a manhunt was launched in the area to find the man who staged the attack.

The West Bank has witnessed escalating confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli occupation forces since the war on Gaza began over ten months ago.

The clashes have intensified in recent days, with illegal settlers increasingly attacking Palestinian towns and villages.

