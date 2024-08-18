Israeli fresh attacks martyr 48 Palestinians in Gaza

According to Al Jazeera, the Palestinians were killed in Israeli air and artillery attacks on different areas of Gaza on Sunday.

Four people were martyred and 19 people were injured after the bombardment of an apartment on Al-Hoja Street in the Jabalia camp located in the north of Gaza, the Qatar-based news network reported.

The Zionist army also targeted a house in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, located in the south of the Gaza Strip, as a result of which four Palestinians were martyred and at least 6 others were injured.

The Palestinian resistance groups launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm from the south of Palestine against Israeli positions on October 7, 2023.

A four-day break was established for the exchange of prisoners.

The temporary ceasefire lasted seven days and finally ended on December 1, 2023, and the Israeli regime resumed attacks against the Gaza Strip.

After 10 months, a large part of the Gaza Strip has been destroyed amid the crippling siege and the blocking of the entry of food, clean water, and medicine.

