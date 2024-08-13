Aug 13, 2024, 2:15 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85566992
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran insists on efforts to end Israeli aggression against Gaza: Acting FM

Aug 13, 2024, 2:15 PM
News ID: 85566992
Iran insists on efforts to end Israeli aggression against Gaza: Acting FM

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s acting foreign minister says the Islamic Republic insists on the continuation of efforts to halt Israel’s aggression against Gaza as well as its own legitimate right to take reciprocal action against the occupying regime.

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks during a Tuesday telephone conversation with Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani.

The two sides exchanged views about regional questions and bilateral relations.

The recent acts of aggression and blatant violation of territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Iran, Lebanon and Syria are clear examples of the Israeli regime’s effort to expand the war across the region, Bagheri Kani argued.

Referring to Israel’s continuation of the Gaza war for 10 months and expansion of the war to other regional countries, he expressed Iran’s pessimism about obstacles to the process of cessation of Israel’s crimes and genocide in the besieged strip.

On the Tehran-Rome relations, Bagheri Kani said the continued negotiations are important for strengthening cooperation in various fields.

For his part, the Italian foreign minister underlined the importance of the promotion of bilateral ties and continuation of talks on various issues, particularly on regional questions.

He also underlined the necessity of developing the initiative made by the US, Qatar and Egypt to reach an immediate truce in Gaza.

Tajani also expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in the region and called on all sides to restrain in order to help halt the war and implement the ceasefire in Gaza.

1483**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .