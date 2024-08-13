Iran insists on efforts to end Israeli aggression against Gaza: Acting FM

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks during a Tuesday telephone conversation with Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani.

The two sides exchanged views about regional questions and bilateral relations.

The recent acts of aggression and blatant violation of territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Iran, Lebanon and Syria are clear examples of the Israeli regime’s effort to expand the war across the region, Bagheri Kani argued.

Referring to Israel’s continuation of the Gaza war for 10 months and expansion of the war to other regional countries, he expressed Iran’s pessimism about obstacles to the process of cessation of Israel’s crimes and genocide in the besieged strip.

On the Tehran-Rome relations, Bagheri Kani said the continued negotiations are important for strengthening cooperation in various fields.

For his part, the Italian foreign minister underlined the importance of the promotion of bilateral ties and continuation of talks on various issues, particularly on regional questions.

He also underlined the necessity of developing the initiative made by the US, Qatar and Egypt to reach an immediate truce in Gaza.

Tajani also expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in the region and called on all sides to restrain in order to help halt the war and implement the ceasefire in Gaza.

