Int’l organizations accomplice to Zionist crimes: Iran’s VP

The great human tragedy that occurred in Gaza is yet another manifestation of the historical violation of the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation and the explicit use of force against the original owners of the lands occupied by the usurper Zionist regime, Aref wrote on the X social network in Farsi on Saturday night.

“In the meantime, international organizations and verbal claimants of human rights have steps and are complicit in this crime. Shame on you”, he added in the post.

Through his social media post, he reacted to the brutal Saturday’s pre-dawn attack on a school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood housing the displaced Palestinians that resulted in the martyrdom of more than 120 refugees

According to IRNA, the Zionist army bombarded Palestinian worshipers during morning prayers at Al-Tabin school in Gaza City, leaving scores of people, including over a dozen children and women dead and dozens more injured.

