‘We stand by you with all our strength’: Iranian cleric to Nasrallah

The seminaries and senior clerics honor efforts and sacrifices of the brave fighters in the resistance front, Ayatollah Alireza A’rafi wrote in a message addressed to Nasrallah.

"We are standing by you with all our strength”, A’rafi, who is a member of Iran's Guardian Council, added in the message, a copy of which was received by IRNA on Saturday.

The Iranian cleric also extended condolences on the martyrdom of Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah military commander who was assassinated in an Israeli strike in Beirut on July 30.

It has become known to everyone, Ayatollah A’rafi said, that the occupying Zionist regime and its criminal supporters are bound by no ethical, humanitarian, legal, and international norms.

He further noted that the resistance front had “no choice” but to eradicate the "cancerous tumor" of Israel, adding that the ongoing victories of the resistance against Israeli atrocities and genocide prove the legitimacy of their cause.

4353**4194