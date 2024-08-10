Iran fully committed to avenging Haniyeh assassination: IRGC deputy chief

"The orders of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution are clear and explicit regarding punishing the occupation and avenging the blood of the martyr Haniyeh," Fadavi told Al Mayadeen.

He emphasized that the directives of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be carried out to the best possible outcome, highlighting that Iran is fully committed to this cause.

Iran says set to punish Israel, but calls Gaza truce priority

Iran’s priority is to stop the Israeli war on Gaza, but its promised retaliation against Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran has nothing to do with a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, says Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani.

“The Israeli regime violated our national security and sovereignty with the recent terrorist act (Haniyeh assassination),” Iravani told reporters on Friday. “We have the right to defend ourselves and this issue has nothing to do with a ceasefire in Gaza.”

“However, we hope that our response will be at the right time and in a way that does not harm the possible ceasefire,” he added.

Regarding the exchange of messages between Iran and the US, the Iranian envoy said there have always been channels for transmitting messages and both sides have preferred to keep the details private.

