Belarus’ Air Force chief meets Iranian commanders to discuss defense ties

Gen. Lukyanovich, who is also the commander of Belarus’ Air Defense Force, met with Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief commander of the Iranian Army, on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on the shared threats and common interests faced by both Iran and Belarus, including American unilateralism and sanctions imposed by the United States and its European allies.

Gen. Mousavi highlighted Belarus’s strategic position as a barrier against NATO's expansion, saying that the Islamic Republic is also opposed to the enlargement of the US-led military alliance.

Lukyanovich, in response, reiterated his country’s opposition to American unilateralism and NATO's expansion. He also said that Belarus is committed to deepening military ties with Iran.

Additionally, the Belarusian commander visited the Iranian Air Force Headquarters, where he met with Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, the commander of the Iranian Air Force.

General Vahedi said Iran and Belarus have the same views on regional and global challenges, which he attributed to the actions of the US and the Zionist regime.

Lukyanovich also expressed Belarus’s desire to expand military and defense cooperation with Iran’s Armed Forces.

