Silence against Israel’s crime makes it more arrogant: Iran’s acting FM

In a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Tuesday night, Bagheri Kani discussed the aggressive and terrorist acts of the Zionist regime that led to the martyrdom of the head of the Hamas political bureau in Tehran last week.

After the Israeli regime’s crime of assassinating Ismail Haniyeh and violating Iran’s national security as well as violating regional stability, the European countries wasted the first opportunity for diplomacy with their silence and by not condemning this act that violates international peace and security, Bagheri Kani added.

No country, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, will compromise its national security, territorial integrity and national sovereignty, Bagheri Kani said.

Meanwhile, Lammy wrote on X that further escalation of tensions in West Asia is not in anyone’s interest.

Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in their residence in the Iranian capital early on August 31.

