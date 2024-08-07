Zionist regime root cause of regional insecurity, instability: Iran acting FM

The Zionist regime is the main cause of insecurity and instability in the region and the Islamic Republic will deal with it through a decisive response, he said.

According to IRNA, Ali Bagheri made the remarks on Tuesday night in a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Ati.

He discussed the consequences of the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, and exchanged views on the holding of an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Referring to the extraordinary OIC meeting in Jeddah to review the Israeli crimes, including the violation of Iran’s security and national sovereignty, the top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that the talks would be useful and effective and can help prevent the Zionist regime's brutalities with threats and punishment mechanisms.

Bagheri also pointed to the approach of the United States and European governments and their silence on Israel’s terrorist act in the martyrdom of Haniyeh.

Abdel Ati, for his part, highlighted the tension-causing actions of the occupying Zionist regime in the region and the failure to reach a Gaza ceasefire.

Egypt has warned Europeans and Americans against the dangerous actions of the Zionist regime and hopes they would help decrease regional tensions, he said.

This was the second telephone conversation between Bagheri Kani and Abdel Ati since Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran.

Last week, the top Egyptian diplomat condemned the Zionist regime and supported Iran’s initiative to for an OIC emergency meeting to discuss Haniyeh’s assassination and Israel’s continued acts of terrorism in the region.

