Aug 7, 2024, 3:16 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85560814
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran urges more interaction, cooperation for prosperous ECO

Aug 7, 2024, 3:16 AM
News ID: 85560814
Iran urges more interaction, cooperation for prosperous ECO

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister has emphasized his country’s readiness to interact and cooperate with the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to help it flourish using potential of member countries.

Ali Bagheri Kani issued the statement after meeting with ECO chief Khosro Nazeri at the Foreign Ministry premise to bid farewell at the conclusion of his tenure and diplomatic mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to IRNA, Bagheri Kani later wrote in Farsi on his X media platform on Tuesday night: “In the farewell meeting with the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), I emphasized that the objectives of this organization are in line with foreign policy goals of the Islamic Republic of Iran, from the two perspectives of consolidating and promoting the neighborhood policy as well as strengthening multilateralism”.

Iran urges more interaction, cooperation for prosperous ECO

Bagheri Kani, in his post with a picture of departing ECO chief Khosro Nazeri further said that Iran is ready to take all necessary measures to help the potential capacities of this organization flourish, especially in the field of interaction and cooperation with international multilateral mechanisms.

4399

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .