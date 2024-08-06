Iran urges more interaction, cooperation for prosperous ECO

Ali Bagheri Kani issued the statement after meeting with ECO chief Khosro Nazeri at the Foreign Ministry premise to bid farewell at the conclusion of his tenure and diplomatic mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to IRNA, Bagheri Kani later wrote in Farsi on his X media platform on Tuesday night: “In the farewell meeting with the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), I emphasized that the objectives of this organization are in line with foreign policy goals of the Islamic Republic of Iran, from the two perspectives of consolidating and promoting the neighborhood policy as well as strengthening multilateralism”.

Bagheri Kani, in his post with a picture of departing ECO chief Khosro Nazeri further said that Iran is ready to take all necessary measures to help the potential capacities of this organization flourish, especially in the field of interaction and cooperation with international multilateral mechanisms.

4399