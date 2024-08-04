More deployment of troops to Mideast defensive: US claims

Jonathan Feiner, White House Deputy National Security Advisor told CBS news on Sunday that the overall goal of the United States is to reduce tension in the region, deter and defend against possible attacks and avoid regional conflicts.

He cited Iran’s attacks against Israel with drones and missiles in April in response to an airstrike on its consulate in Damascus, saying "conditions then were very close to war".

Feiner added that the US and the Israel regime are preparing for any eventuality, claiming Washington wants to be prepared if such a situation arises again.

On Saturday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also called for preventing the escalation of tensions in the region and emphasized that everyone will benefit from the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.

His remarks followed a Pentagon announcement that it has ordered more fighter jets and warships to be deployed in West Asia in order to defend the Zionist regime.

Israel and its main backer, the US are concerned that the Axis of Resistance in West Asia and Iran could attack Israel in the coming days to avenge the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political office.

Haniyeh was martyred on Wednesday morning (July 3), when he was in Tehran to attend the presidential inauguration ceremony. Iran has pledged to avenge the assassination that took place on its soil in violation of its sovereignty.

