Iran president picks Dabiri as deputy for parliamentary affairs

According to the decree, Dabiri is tasked with following the Islamic Republic’s policies, proceeding with the Vision Plan, and fulfilling the development program in the country.

Dabiri, 64, is a doctor and a manager. He is the founder of a sports and cultural club in Tabriz, East Azerbaijan province.

He has also founded a hospital in the provincial capital in the northwest of the country.

For about five years, Dabiri has been the chairman of the Tabriz city council.

Now, he is also the representative of East Azerbaijan to Iran’s Supreme Council of Provinces.

Pezeshkian was elected as the new Iranian president in a runoff election on July 5.

