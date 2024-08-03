Ship catches fire after apparent rocket attack in Gulf of Aden

According to IRNA, citing a report from Al-Jazeera, UKMTO announced in the early hours of Sunday that the blaze engulfed the vessel some 120 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen.

The agency issued the fresh statement after announcing on its X account late on Saturday that it received the report of a new incident in the water off southern Yemen and that an investigation is ongoing.

It did not provide further details about the ship, especially about its destination and who was involved in the incident.

Over the past nine months, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted many ships linked to Israel or heading for ports in occupied Palestine in response to the regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Yemenis have time and again pledged to continue their operation as long as Israeli massacre of Palestinian and the blockade of the Gaza Strip go on.

Over the past months, the army has also targeted American and British vessels over the two countries’ aggression against Yemen in violation of its sovereignty.

