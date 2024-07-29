Iran's stance toward Al-Quds doesn’t change with change of gov’t: Pezeshkian

"Supporting the cause of the oppressed Palestinian nation will continue with strength and nothing can disrupt our will and resolve on this issue”, Masoud Pezeshkian said.

According to IRNA, Pezeshkian made the remarks on Monday night during the meeting with Ziad al-Nakhalah, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement who has traveled to Iran to participate in the presidential inauguration ceremony.

He considered this meeting as an important message for those who seek to create a distance between Iran and the resistance groups, especially the heroic and brotherly Palestinians.

Reiterating Iran’s positions and policies toward the oppressed, including the Palestinian nation, and the cause of the freedom of al-Quds, Pezeshkian said: Such stance will not change with the change of governments rather will continue with strength without any impediment.

He also emphasized on more efforts to create harmony among Islamic countries and increase pressure on the Zionist regime to stop the crimes and killings in Gaza.

Iran will diplomatically try to explain and highlight as much as possible the crimes of the usurping Zionist regime, take the fight against this criminal regime beyond Islamic countries with all independent and freedom-loving nations and would not leave Palestinian brothers and sisters alone in the face of inhuman Zionist crimes, he said.

The Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, for his part, said that the Palestinian people will never forget Iran's support.

Pointing Pezeshkian’s meeting with the leaders of the Palestinian resistance groups during the first days of his presidency has an important message for the region and the world, al-Nakhalah stated: The oppressed Palestinians in Gaza are today standing up against the atrocities of the regime and its backers in the region, and Iran's voice and stance has an important effect on maintaining and preserving their spirit of resistance and stability.

Al-Nakhalah continued: "Today, while all the routes for the delivery of aid and even the entry of food and medicine to the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza are closed and weapons are flowing to the Zionists, the resistance of the Palestinian people and fighters remains beyond all predictions.

4399