Pezeshkian urges deeper economic ties with South Africa

He made the remarks Monday as he received South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, who is in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president on Tuesday.

Pezeshkian expressed optimism that the diverse capacities of both nations would lead to deeper economic and trade relations.

He further acknowledged South Africa’s efforts in facilitating Iran's membership in the BRICS group of emerging economies.

Lamola, for his part, reiterated South Africa's commitment to developing bilateral and international relations with Iran, particularly through BRICS.

