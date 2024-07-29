Foreign dignitaries in Iran for presidential inauguration meet top diplomat

Pezeshkian will be sworn in before the Iranian Parliament on Tuesday. He is replacing the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.

Bagheri Kani engaged in talks with high-ranking officials and foreign guests who have arrived in Tehran for the inauguration.

Among those attending is Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, who met with Iran’s top diplomat on Monday to discuss bilateral relations.

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Elio Rodríguez Perdomo also earlier held discussions with Bagheri Kani. The two exchnaged views on the latest developments in bilateral relations and key issues in international cooperation.

Bagheri Kani is also scheduled to meet with the foreign ministers of Egypt, Eritrea, and Tanzania, as well as the deputy prime minister of Lebanon, for further discussions throughout the day.

