Iran holds second court hearing on US-backed terror groups in region

The hearing was held on Sunday at Branch 55 of the Special Legal Court for International Affairs of the Tehran Province Judiciary Department.

Presiding Judge Majid Hosseinzadeh heard complaints of families of individuals martyred while fighting terrorist groups in countries like Syria and Iraq.

Some 646 claimants from 15 Iranian provinces are seeking damages and punishment for the US government and its military commanders for the support and assistance they have provided to terrorist groups like Daesh, Jibhat al-Nusrah and others.

A first session of the trial had been held in November last year.

Hosseinzadeh said on Sunday that the case had expanded to cover complaints from 725 Iranian nationals against 18 defendants, including the US government.