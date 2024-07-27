Hamas enjoys tunnels like ‘spider web’, Zionist source says

The Zionist regime's military source told Israel’s Channel 12 on Saturday that Hamas tunnels are like “a spider web”, noting that Hamas fighters "managed to disappear underground and launch surprise attacks simultaneously".

It added that Hamas' tunnel network is so extensive that severing one tunnel leaves others available for continued operation.

The source highlighted that the Israeli regime still lacks a comprehensive understanding of Hamas' tunnels and has not achieved full control over the project.

Hamas has the capability to move its forces and logistical equipment throughout the Gaza Strip via tunnels, the source said, highlighting that fully dismantling Hamas and restoring security would necessitate a prolonged and sustained conflict.

Furthermore, the source noted that despite nine months of warfare, the Israeli military still lacks complete knowledge about the tunnel network in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Zionist newspaper Haaretz reported that the “Atlantis Project”, a plan by the Israeli army to pump seawater into Gaza's tunnels to destroy them, has completely failed and been abandoned.

