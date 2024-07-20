Users criticize Microsoft's response to global IT outage

The IT outage wreaked havoc worldwide, leading to flight cancellations and disrupting operations in hospitals. It also created opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit the chaos.

A Microsoft spokesperson stated on Friday, “We’re aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming.”

Although Microsoft claims to have addressed the issue, users are still encountering persistent problems, including blue error screens displayed publicly across the United States and beyond.

Many users have criticized Microsoft's handling of the disruption as irresponsible.

CrowdStrike, a major cybersecurity firm based in Austin, Texas, revealed that a flaw in one of its updates for Windows operating systems triggered the outage.

As recovery efforts continue, experts highlight the alarming reality that many organizations are ill-prepared to implement contingency plans when a critical IT system or software component fails.

