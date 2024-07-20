Trump: US ‘in decline’ under Biden administration

“So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States,” US media quoted Trump as saying at the Republican National Convention on Friday.

“Under the current administration, we are indeed a nation in decline,” he said.

“Tonight, I ask for your partnership, for your support, and I am humbly asking for your vote. Every day, I will strive to honor the trust you have placed in me, and I will never let you down,” he added.

“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America,” Trump said, “because there is no victory in winning for half of America.”

He said in order to “restore peace, stability and harmony” around the world, the United States must first “save our country from failed and incompetent leaders.”

“In the current government, we are really a declining country. We are dealing with an inflationary crisis that is causing financial loss and attacking the incomes of working and low-income families and literally eating our people,” he noted.

