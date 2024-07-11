Iran: Ready to cooperate with SCO to combat extremism, terrorism

According to IRNA, Goudarzi while speaking at the 10th meeting of the heads of frontier authorities of the SCO in China on Thursday also called for joint efforts and cooperation among SCO members to ensure the security of the borders.

During the speech, he underlined that Iran’s border guard, consisting of the coast guard and border regiments, stubbornly tries to promote security and spread peace and friendship at the common borders based on border laws and treaties with neighbors and strives for economic development in the region.

He stated that of Iran, with 8,755 kilometers of land and water borders in 16 provinces has common land and sea borders with 15 countries, adding that “while defending the territorial integrity, Iran is making its utmost effort to play a constructive and effective role in promoting relations between SCO’s members in all aspects, including creating stable security and economic development in the region".

Emphasizing Iran’s strategic geopolitical position, Goudarzi said his country having a common border with SCO members can be an important communication and security bridge and play important role in the region.

He considered the fight against extremism and terrorism as ‘important’, saying that the fight against drug trafficking and organized crime, controlling the flow of illegal immigrants and cooperation in the field of border security are among the areas of interest of the Islamic Republic and is ready to cooperate with other member countries.

“Ensuring security at all levels, especially at the borders, creates opportunities in the expansion of economic and commercial cooperation between Iran and other SCO member countries," he said, adding that he hopes these cooperation will expand even more in the future.

