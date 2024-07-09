Pezeshkian stresses efforts of new government towards implementation of Iran-Sri Lanka agreements

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe in a telephone conversation with Pezeshkian on Tuesday night, congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in presidential elections in Iran.

"Iran and Sri Lanka have very successful and valuable experiences in bilateral cooperation, including in the exchange of technical-engineering services in the construction of the huge multi-purpose project of Umaya dam and power plant, which we hope to be able to take steps to strengthen these cooperation in the new government," Pezeshkian said.

