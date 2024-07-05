Fresh tensions in region will definitely work against warmongers: Iran's acting FM 

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó on Friday.

The continuation of the Zionist crimes against the Palestinians and the recent threats against Lebanon showed that certain countries are only seeking to launch war and promote instability, he added.

Any new tensions in the region will definitely work against the warmongers, he noted.

Iran and Hungary have always enjoyed good relations, he said, adding that the mutual ties have been positive and progressive in recent years.

For his part, the Hungarian official expressed his condolences to the government and people of Iran for the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage who lost their lives in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Emphasizing the importance of diplomacy in bilateral relations and the international arena, Szijjártó welcomed the strengthening of the diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic.

The diplomat expressed hope that the talks would be boosted during Hungary's presidency of the European Union.

The Hungarian foreign minister also stressed the need to reinforce efforts to avoid escalation of the regional tensions.

