Ex-Israeli PM warns against full-scale war with Hezbollah

According to IRNA, citing the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Ehud Olmert in an interview with CNN emphasized that an all-out war with Hezbollah would be a bad idea, because Israel would suffer pain that it had never seen in its history.

If an all-out war starts in the north, there will probably be all-out destruction, he said, adding that “there is no benefit for Israel and Hezbollah to enter into an all-out war. We can come to an agreement, and this requires wisdom, patience, perseverance and self-control.

Over the past few weeks, with intensified tensions on the border of Lebanon and occupied Palestine and the continuation of exchange pf rocket and artillery attacks, the fear and worry of the Zionists about the possibility of the opening of another war from has increased.

The Zionist regime has also intensified its empty threats against Lebanon and Hezbollah in recent weeks.

The Lebanese resistance group has stepped up its missile and drone attacks targeting the military positions of this regime in the north of the occupied territories in retaliation for genocide of Palestinians and regime’s attacks on residential areas of southern Lebanon.

So far, tens of thousands of Zionists have left the settlements near the Lebanese borders amid fear of resistance attacks and possible war.

Recently, the regime’s media reported several massive fires caused by Hezbollah missiles in the northern occupied territories and that also left several Zionist soldiers injured.

The Zionist media have also acknowledged the heavy cost of the war for this regime in all fields, including the economy and agricultural sector in the northern occupied territories.

