Afghanistan's Taliban gov’t praises Iran in Doha meeting

According to IRNA's report on Monday, Zabihullah Mujahid his X social media post: “Today's meeting is progressing very well, with most countries expressing support for Afghanistan’s private sector. It was pledged that restrictions on banking and economic avenues should be lifted”.

Mujahid particularly praised the positions of Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, the United States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at this meeting.

These countries have expressed commitment for economic progress in Afghanistan. these countries have expressed commitment for economic progress in Afghanistan, he underlined.

Mujahid while speaking at the opening of the third meeting in Doha, said that Afghanistan has seriously fought against any kind of cultivation, production, procurement and trafficking of narcotics and is still fighting, but providing alternative livelihoods for Afghan farmers are a necessity and a common responsibility that must be done in order for Afghanistan to end this problem.

He also said that Taliban want positive interaction with Western countries, but like any other country, Afghanistan has its own religious and traditional values ​​and that people's demands must be understood to enhance bilateral relations. “Western countries can also remove obstacles in the way of developing relations with the Afghan government in a realistic and practical interaction like the countries of the region”.

Mujahid noted that the return of security and stability to Afghanistan will benefit the whole region.

The spokesperson of the caretaker Taliban government in Afghanistan also talked about the ongoing Israeli genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. “This is the first living genocide in history that has seriously questioned the credibility of countries and organizations that claim to be defenders of human rights”.

Mujahid stated that some countries are directly involved in crimes in Gaza and therefore have no moral position to criticize the Taliban on human rights.

