Iranian envoy slams US anti-Pakistan resolution

Amiri Moghaddam wrote on his X account on Saturday, saying “Among wonders of modern ignorance: a country prevents cease-fire by veto, supports genocide in Gaza by providing lethal weapons to Zionist regime, but Congress passes a resolution questioning election in an independent UN member; Extortion under the guise of supporting democracy.”

The parliament of Pakistan has passed a resolution condemning the US Congress for accusing the election and interfering in their country's internal affairs, calling on Washington to focus on human rights violations in Gaza.

Earlier, in his weekly press conference in Islamabad, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan expressed regret over the arbitrary action of the US Congress in passing a resolution against the elections in Pakistan, stating that Islamabad has conveyed its serious concerns to Washington and expects no country to interfere in Pakistan's internal affairs.

3266**2050