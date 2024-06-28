Jun 29, 2024, 12:30 AM
Bagheri Kani, Bin Farhan discuss common issues, developments in Palestine

Tehran, IRNA - The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran discussed and exchanged opinions with Faisal bin Farhan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, regarding the topics of interest to the two countries and the latest developments related to Palestine and the crimes by the Zionists.

In this telephone conversation, Ali Bagheri Kani thanked for the facilities and services provided to the Iranian pilgrims.

Referring to the presence of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia in the 19th meeting of the foreign ministers of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) member countries in Tehran, he evaluated the progress of Tehran-Riyadh cooperation as promising.

Referring to the continuation of brutal crimes by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Bagheri Kani emphasized that the threats of the Zionist regime against Lebanon are the continuation of the crimes of this regime against the people of Gaza.

